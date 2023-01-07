Tech this Week: Twitter leaks, Microsoft’s legal battle for Activision and more

The ghost of pre-Elon Musk Twitter crept back in a big way to haunt the tech headlines this week. What else kept the geeks in us alive and kicking?

As Twitter’s woes continue, hackers posted a huge database of 235 million accounts with confidential details on various forums. The list was most likely compiled in 2021, much before Elon Musk’s takeover of the company. The expected lawsuit to block Microsoft’s $69-billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard entered the pre-trial phase.

Here are all the headlines from the world of tech in the past week.

Microsoft’s legal fight for the acquisition of Activision begins

The first pre-trial hearing in the regulator's lawsuit to stop Microsoft’s attempt to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion in the US began on January 2. The merger would give Microsoft's Xbox exclusive access to Activision games, leaving Nintendo gaming systems and Sony's PlayStation out in the cold, according to the US antitrust regulator, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

235 million Twitter account details leaked

An online hacking forum has posted information about 235 million Twitter users and their email addresses. The database opens the avenue for hackers, political hacktivists, and even authoritarian governments to use the data to violate user privacy.

Redmi Note 12 5G series launched

Xiaomi on Thursday (January 5) launched its Redmi Note 12 5G series in India. The company launched Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the highest-end Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G under the new series. The price of the Redmi Note 12 5G starts from Rs 19,999, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G starts from Rs 27,999 and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G starts from Rs 32,999.

Microsoft ending support for Windows 7, 8.1

Microsoft will be ending support for its Windows 8.1 and 7 operating systems from January 10. The company in a support page blog wrote that the Windows 8.1 OS will reach the end of support on January 10. Users on the OS will no longer receive security updates, non-security updates, bug fixes, and technical support.

WhatsApp launches new proxy support feature