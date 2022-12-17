Tech this week: Twitter Blue is back, Boat launches Netflix-themed products, and more

Check out the most exciting devices, updates and developments that made headlines this week.

Some of the most exciting devices and updates were launched this week. Twitter re-launched the blue tick service with different coloured verification badges. Samsung launched the budget smartphone M4 for Rs 9,499 and Boat launched its stream edition Netflix-themed wireless headphones and earphones.

Here’s a look at some of this week’s top stories from the world of tech.

Maxima announces new smartwatch for Rs 1,999

Watchmaker Maxima announced a new smartwatch called Max Pro Hero which will be exclusively available on Amazon for Rs 1,999.

read more. The watch will come with several sports modes, with inbuilt games, Heart Rate/Blood Oxygen/sleep monitoring features and it will be compatible with any smartphone through the Maxima SmartFit app.

Twitter Blue re-launch

Twitter re-launched its Twitter Blue service for iOS and web users and replaced the "official" label with a gold checkmark for some business accounts and a blue check mark for individual accounts.

The new Twitter Blue enables blue and gold ticks and it is currently available for purchase on the web platform for $8 per month or in-app on the iOS platform for $11 per month in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. read more

DigiYatra app launched at Delhi airport

Delhi Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport’s operator announced the soft launch of the ‘DigiYatra’ app whose beta version is now available to download. The app is expected to speed up e-boarding at the airport and make check-ins smoother. read more

Samsung Galaxy M04 launched for Rs 9,499

Samsung launched the new Galaxy M04 for a starting price of Rs 9,499 in India. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch 720p display and a dual camera setup on the back and a 5MP front camera. The budget smartphone is powered by a 4G MediaTek Helio P35 processor coupled with up to 4 GB RAM. It is available in 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants.

Boat Stream Edition Netflix-Themed Wireless Headphones, Earphones launched

Boat launched the Netflix-themed "Stream Edition" earphones and headphones in India. The limited edition versions of Boat’s Nirvana 751 ANC wireless headphones, Airdopes 411 ANC true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and Rockerz 333 Pro neckband-style earphones have been launched in collaboration with streaming giant Netflix.

The Stream Edition Boat Nirvana 751 ANC wireless headphones cost Rs 3,999 while the Boat Airdopes 411 ANC earbuds carry a price tag of Rs. 2,999. The Boat Rockerz 333 Pro neckband style earphones are available at a price of Rs 1,699.