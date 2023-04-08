Tech This Week: Sony's new vlog camera, JBL Tour One M2 wireless headphones & more

Also this week in tech, Noise launched its latest affordable smartwatch, the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 at a price of Rs 1,999.

The first week of April saw the launch of many gadgets and accessories from major brands. JBL launched its Tour One M2 wireless headphones with ANC while Sony released its ZV-1F vlog camera. Indian wearable major Noise also launched its latest affordable smartwatch this week.

Here are the top stories of this week from the world of tech:

Noise launches latest affordable smartwatch

Noise launched its latest affordable smartwatch, the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 at a price of Rs 1,999. The smartwatch is available in six colour variants on Flipkart and gonoise.com.

It features a 1.91-inch display with 500 nits of peak brightness and an AI voice assistant that is compatible with both Siri and Google.

Redmi Note 12 and the Redmi 12C goes on sale in India

Redmi India launched two smartphones, the Redmi 12C and Redmi Note 12 for sale for the first time in India on April 6.

The Redmi Note 12 features a Snapdragon 685 SoC and a 5000mAh battery while the Redmi 12C features a MediaTek’s Helio G85 processor and a 5,000mAh battery as well.

The Redmi 12C is available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and for Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Redmi Note 12, on the other hand, is available for Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

JBL launches Tour One M2 Wireless Headphones

Audio giant, JBL launched its premium wireless headphone the Tour One M2 which features adaptive noise cancellation, four built-in mics and big drivers.

The Tour One M2 has been introduced as a flagship product to cater to the high-end users and the audiophiles who demand premium audio quality.

The JBL Tour One M2 wireless headphones are available for an introductory price of Rs 24,999 and the price will go up to Rs 34,999 after the introductory offer ends.

Sony Launches ZV-1F vlog camera

Sony launched its new vlog camera, the ZV-1F camera in India, which is made for content creators and vloggers. The camera features easy-to-use vlogging functions, a soft skin effect mode, and a built-in Directional 3-Capsule Mic for optimum audio recording.

The vlogging camera has been built for content creators and it is priced at Rs 50,690 in India.

The ZV-1F will be available across all Sony Centres, Alpha flagship stores, and e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart. It will also be available on major electronic stores from April 6.