The last week of July witnessed some major launches and the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event kept the tech enthusiasts occupied. There were some new series of tablets, phones, smartwatches, and more that were released by Samsung at the event.

From Samsung introducing the new Galaxy Z Fold5 to Noise launching its first smart ring, Luna, tech lovers had ample choices to choose their next gadget this week.

Let’s look at some of the new launches this week:

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Z Fold5 at the Unpacked event. According to reports, the newly launched smartphone has a battery capacity of 4,400 mAh. It comes with a 10 MP camera on the cover, a rear triple camera that includes features like a 50 MP primary lens, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. It also has a 4MP camera on its inner display. The new smartphone enhances writing and annotation experiences, and it is also convenient to fit in the pocket.

Samsung introduces Galaxy Z Flip5

Samsung introduced another smartphone named Galaxy Z Flip5 . The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and will be available in a base variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Reportedly, it has a battery capacity of 3,700 mAh. It comes with a 3.4-inch AMOLED cover display and a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED main display.

Noise introduces the first smart ring Luna

Noise recently launched the first smart ring named Luna . The company said that the ring has 70 metrics and features and will aim to enhance the lifestyle of the users while promoting the adoption of technology for improving health. The device will provide three scores of sleep, readiness, and activity, which will allow the users to get insights on living a healthier life.

Samsung unveils the Galaxy Watch6 series

Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Watch6 series , and this will be the first smartwatch to have Wear OS4. The watch will provide features such as detailed sleep analysis, key physical metrics for fitness goals, and insights about heart health with an irregular heart rhythm notification. The new smartwatch comes with a 20 percent larger and more vibrant display for improved readability.

Samsung announces the S9 Tab series

Samsung has introduced its new Galaxy S9 Tab series , which has three models: the Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. All the tablets have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, S Pen support, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Tab S9 will include a 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera. While the S9+ and S9 Ultra will have dual rear cameras with 13MP + 8MP, and dual front cameras with 12MP + 8MP.