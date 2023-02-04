Tech This Week: Samsung Galaxy S23 series launched, layoffs continue across tech companies and more

Facebook owner Meta, which has already laid off 11,000 employees, said more lay-offs are to follow in 2023.
South Korean electronics giant Samsung launched the latest lineup for its flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23, during the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this week. The company also showcased its latest laptop lineup — the Galaxy Book3 — and introduced the Galaxy Book3 Ultra.
In other tech news, layoffs continued across tech companies even as fears of a recession are being stemmed from changes in global macroeconomic conditions.
Here are all the tech headlines you need to know about this week.
Layoffs continue
California-based Autodesk, Pinterest, Tinder owner Match, Paypal and Meta have all announced more layoffs. Autodesk has cut about 250 jobs, while Match said it will be letting go of eight percent of its workforce. Pinterest will also be letting go of five percent of its 150-strong workforce. Payments services provider Paypal has also announced layoffs for seven percent of its workforce or around 2,000 employees. Facebook owner Meta, which has already laid off 11,000 employees, said more layoffs are to follow in 2023. Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the 'year of efficiency’.
Samsung Galaxy S23 series released
Samsung released its Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Along with its smartphones, the company also launched the Galaxy Book3 series, its latest flagship PC line-up featuring the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360 and Book3 Pro. The Galaxy S23 series will come in four colours: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. The company also announced that it will manufacture the Galaxy S23 smartphones in India at the company’s Noida factory.
Realme Coca-Cola edition to launch on Feb 10
Smartphone manufacturer realme will be launching its realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition at 12.30 pm on February 10. The smartphone is set to feature an ultrafast 120Hz refresh rate and a segment-leading Snapdragon 695 5G processor. read more.
Lower Customs Duty for smartphone parts
As part of the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a reduction in the Customs duty on imported components for smartphone manufacturing. Sitharaman said the Customs duty will be brought down to 2.5 percent on camera lenses and continue the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for another year. Customs duties on open cells of LED TV panels will also be reduced to 2.5 percent. read more.