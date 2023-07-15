Tech This Week: Nothing, OPPO launch new phones; Google Bard includes new features and more

From Nothing Phone 2 to Dell Alienware m16 laptop there was a wide range of offerings for tech enthusiasts. Leading smartphone maker OPPO also released its Reno 10 series this week.

This week was an exciting period for all the tech geeks as many top brands released their new products and even Google rolled out new updates for its Artificial Intelligence platform Bard. From Nothing Phone 2 to Dell Alienware m16 laptop there was a wide range of offerings for tech enthusiasts. Leading smartphone maker OPPO also released its Reno 10 series this week.

Here is a sneak peek at major launches and developments in the technology world this week:

OPPO launches Reno 10 series

The week started with a major launch event of OPPO unveiling it's much talked about Reno 10 series . The series includes Reno 10 Pro+, Reno 10 Pro 5G, and Reno 10 5G.

OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ features a 6.74-inch AMOLED 3D curved display and has a triple rear camera unit that includes a 64MP periscope sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera and an 8MP wide-angle sensor. On the front, the device features a 32MP camera for selfies. The device is priced at Rs 54,999 for a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

On the other hand, OPPO Reno 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD OLED 3D display along with a 50MP primary Sony IMX890 sensor and a 32MP photo sensor. Besides, it also features an 8MP wide-angle camera with a 32MP selfie camera at the front. While this model is priced at Rs 39,999.

In addition to that, OPPO Reno 10 5G features a 64MP primary camera with a 32MP and 8MP sensor at the rear camera panel. It has a 32MP selfie camera on the front. However, the price for Reno 10 5G has not been announced yet.

Nothing Phone (2) launched

On Tuesday, the London-based tech company Nothing announced its flagship successor Phone (2) to hit the market with two colour variants. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset. It features a 50MP primary sensor with a 50MP ultrawide sensor at the rear panel whereas, on the front, the device features a 16MP lens.

The base model of Nothing Phone (2) with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 44,999, while the top model with 12 GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 55,000.

Google Bard updates

Google announced several new features for it s AI offering Bard. The tech giant has included 40 different languages to Bard that can also be customised according to the user. The set of new features also includes the option of analysing images as a prompt and getting voice assistance as well.

Bard’s 40 languages also include Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati and many more.

Garmin’s Approach S70 Smartwatch

Garmin launched its flagship smartwatch series Approach S70 which focuses on physical activity, especially Golf. It features a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display for access. This premium smartwatch is preloaded with information about 43,000 golf courses from across the world and also activities for strength, yoga, running and many more.

The base model of Approach S70 is priced at Rs 72,990.

Dell Alienware m16

Dell announced its new launches in the gaming laptop series. The Alienware m16 is a Windows 11 laptop with 16.00-inch display. The device has the option to choose 165Hz/240Hz refresh rates with a QHD+ display or 480Hz refresh rate on an FHD+ display.

The base variant of this laptop is priced at Rs 1,92,990 while the top variant is priced at Rs 2,99,990.