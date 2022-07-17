This week in tech: Nothing (1) happened, Google India launched Chromecast, 5 Facebook profiles soon

There is lot that has happened in the world of tech this week. Here’s a look at the biggest tech stories of the week for you to read.

Google launches Chromecast in India

Tech giant Google launched its popular streaming media adapter Chromecast in India priced at Rs 6,399. The gadget can convert a TV with connectivity into a smart TV. It is currently available on Flipkart and will be made available in retail outlets soon.

Twitter introduced the 'unmention' feature

Twitter has rolled out a new feature called ‘unmention,’ that lets users remove themselves from conversations of threads that they no longer wish to be part of. This feature was tested with select users in April and it has now been made available to all.

Syska launched its smartwatch SW300 Polar

Electronic goods giant Syska forayed into the smart wearables market by debuting the SW300 Polar smartwatch, priced at Rs 2,799 on Flipkart.

Features include — heart rate tracking, women's health tracking, blood oxygen monitor, message notifications, sleep monitoring, weather report, stress monitoring, clock-based tools, and music player.

Nokia launched the C21 Plus budget smartphone

Nokia launched a new budget smartphone in India called the Nokia C21 Plus, which is the successor to the Nokia C20 Plus, launched last year. The Nokia C21 Plus is priced at Rs 10,299.

The phone comes in two variants and features include — a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, 5,050 mAh battery with 3 days of claimed backup, 10W charging, two years of security updates, and 13MP dual AI camera.

Nothing phone (1) launched

The Nothing phone (1) was finally unveiled in black and white options. It is set to go on sale from July 21 starting at Rs 32,999. It comes in 8 GB RAM/128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM/256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM/256 GB storage options.

Features include — Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC, optical image stabilisation for 64MP rear dual-camera setup, the Glyph interface with 900 LEDs at the back, wireless charging and reverse charging.

Facebook to let users link up to 5 profiles

Meta has announced that Facebook will soon introduce a way for users to maintain up to five profiles, linked to their primary accounts that uses the ‘real name’ of the user.