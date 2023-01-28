Tech This Week: Noise gaming TWS launched, Jio 5G network in 50 more cities and more

Noise launched its Buds Combat Gaming TWS and Tecno Spark Go 2023 was also launched in India. Check out more about the most exciting devices, updates and developments that made headlines this week.

Here is a look at the top stories of the week from the world of tech.

Apple Mac mini, MacBook Pro with M2 and M2 Pro chips now available in stores

The new Mac mini and the Macbook Pro with M2 and M2 Pro chips are now available in the market. For customers who placed their pre-orders, the devices have started shipping from January 24.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip starts at Rs 2,49,900 while the bigger 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Rs 2,69,900. The 14-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro starts at 3,09,900 and the 16-inch model of the same starts at Rs 3,49,900 in India.

Fire Boltt Talk Ultra smartwatch launched in India

Fire Boltt has introduced another affordable smartwatch, the Fire Boltt Talk Ultra with 123 sports modes and Bluetooth calling. The watch comes with an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, and light sensor. It also features a SpO2 sensor for real-time blood oxygen level tracking and it is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

The Fire Boltt Talk Ultra is available exclusively on Flipkart and its official website for Rs 1,999.

Tecno Spark Go 2023 launched in India

Tecno has launched the budget-oriented Tecno Go Spark in the Indian market for Rs 6,999. The device gets a large 5000 mAh battery, Type-C charging, and a dual-camera setup. It is powered by Helio A22 chipset and runs on the HiOS 12.0 operating system, based on Android 12. The device is offered in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256 GB.

Noise Buds Combat Gaming TWS launched in India

Domestic tech brand Noise has launched its first gaming TWS, the Noise Buds Combat in India. The latest TWS comes equipped with a Quad Mic ENC and supports 36 hours of battery life which is designed specifically for prolonged gaming sessions.

The TWS buds are available at a special price of Rs 1,499 in India, and it comes in Stealth Black, Covert White and Shadow Grey colour options.

Jio 5G services launched in 50 more cities

Reliance Jio launched its True 5G services in 50 cities taking its tally to a total of 184 cities in the country. These 50 cities are in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Assam, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, reported Gadgets360.

Made-in-India battle royale game Indus gameplay trailer launched, pre-registrations open

The gameplay trailer for the much-awaited homegrown battle royale video game, Indus, was launched on Republic Day this week. The trailer featured several Indian characters, called Paragons. The graphics look familiar to other games and the elements appear to be inspired by titles like Apex Legends and Valorant.

The pre-registration for the game is now live on the Google Play Store for Android and the iOS registrations will open up soon.