Tech This Week: New updates for PlayStation5, Spotify, yellow iPhone 14 and more

The second week of March saw some of the biggest tech platforms roll out major updates.

This week in tech was peppered with major updates for platforms like Spotify, PS5 and more. Also, hardware major, Acer launched the Swift Go 14 thin laptop in India featuring the MD Ryzen 7000 series processors.

Here are the top stories of this week from the world of technology.

All-new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus announced

Apple announced a new yellow colour option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, to expand the iPhone 14 colour options to six.

The upcoming variant will be identical to the current model in terms of specifications, with the colour being the only difference.

Read more. The yellow shade of the phone is expected to be similar to the same offered on the iPhone XR.

PS5 Update: Discord integration, voice commands and more

Sony PlayStation 5 has integrated support for Discord, along with improvements to 1440p resolution, the ability to transfer data between PS5 consoles, in its latest update. The gaming platform has also added a new option to use voice commands to capture clips of gameplay.

Read more. The Version 7 of the PS5 software will let users connect to the Discord app on mobile or a PC and transfer a Discord call to their console without needing any additional device or software.

Spotify Update: Instagram, TikTok-like vertical feed on Spotify

Popular music streaming platform, Spotify recently hosted its Stream On event. At the event, the company announced new features like a vertical scrolling feed, smart shuffle mode and more alongside a redesigned home screen.

Similar to TikTok and Instagram, Spotify users will soon be able to use the vertical feed feature that lets them scroll content on the app.

Users will also be able to scroll through the auto-playing feed and tap on it to get details of the content or save it for later.

The new feed will show a combination of audio and video and let users preview an album, a single track or an entire playlist with a click on the card.

Acer Swift Go 14 thin and light laptop launched in India

Acer has launched the Swift Go 14 thin and light laptop with the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors in India at a starting price of Rs 62,990. The laptop comes with an FHD display, 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, upgraded TwinAir dual fan system, dual D6 copper heat pipes, and an air-inlet keyboard, quick battery charge technology that can give up to four hours of usage with just 30 minutes of charging.

The Swift Go 14 comes with up to 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD and up to 8/16 GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The USP of the Swift Go 14 is the thinner and lighter frame which weighs only 1.25kg and measures 15.9mm.

The Swift Go 14 is available on Amazon, Croma, all Acer exclusive stores, and the Acer E-store.