Tech this week: Musk takes over Twitter; Nothing launches ear (Stick); WhatsApp suffers global outage and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Here’s a look at the major tech developments this week.

From Musk taking over Twitter to WhatsApp suffering a global outage, this week saw some of the major developments in the world of tech. The budding tech brand Nothing launched its innovative ear (stick) with a unique never seen before design. In other news, video streaming giant, YouTube introduced a redesign of its app adding exciting new features.

Here’s a look at some of the major developments in the world of tech that happened this week.

Apple hikes Music and TV+ prices for the first time

Apple Inc. increased prices for its music and TV+ subscription services for the first time, citing rising licensing costs.

The company increased the price of Apple Music to $10.99 a month from $9.99 for individuals, and the price of Apple TV+ is set to climb to $6.99 from $4.99, and the standard Apple One bundle price will increase by $2 to $16.95. read more

Microsoft rolls out Android 12L for Surface Duo, Duo 2

read more Microsoft has started rolling out Android 12L for its Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 tablets to offer better connections between Windows 11 PC and the Duo devices. With Android 12L, users can customise their experience by changing colour palettes which are applied across the system, based on the chosen wallpaper.

WhatsApp global outage

One of the most popular messaging platforms, WhatsApp was unavailable for millions of users across the world for nearly two hours on Tuesday. The company clarified that it was due to a technical error on their part which was fixed but no further details were shared. read more

YouTube gets a new redesign

YouTube released a major update for its mobile application for iOS and Android introducing changes to the interface and new improvements. The new features include pinch-to-zoom, precise seeking, new buttons, ambient mode, and a new dark mode. read more

OneWeb satellites

India's largest rocket launched 36 OneWeb satellites into orbit on Sunday. The satellite constellation of OneWeb aims to provide global broadband internet services by end of 2023.

Bharti Enterprises is also part of the OneWeb Venture along with the UK government, its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has confirmed that one satellite launch is expected every month till all satellites are in the orbit by March 2023. read more

Nothing launches its ear (stick)

Tech brand Nothing unveiled the ear (stick), truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India which will be available for purchase from November 17. The ear (stick) come in a unique vertical cylinder case with half-in-ear buds and a USB Type-C charging port. The earbuds are available for pre-booking on Flipkart and Myntra. They are priced at Rs 8,499. read more

Musk takes over Twitter

Musk also tweeted “the Bird is Freed” confirming his complete takeover.