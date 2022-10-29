Tech this week: Musk takes over Twitter; Nothing launches ear (Stick); WhatsApp suffers global outage and more

Mini
Here’s a look at the major tech developments this week.
From Musk taking over Twitter to WhatsApp suffering a global outage, this week saw some of the major developments in the world of tech. The budding tech brand Nothing launched its innovative ear (stick) with a unique never seen before design. In other news, video streaming giant, YouTube introduced a redesign of its app adding exciting new features.
Here’s a look at some of the major developments in the world of tech that happened this week.
Apple hikes Music and TV+ prices for the first time
Apple Inc. increased prices for its music and TV+ subscription services for the first time, citing rising licensing costs.
The company increased the price of Apple Music to $10.99 a month from $9.99 for individuals, and the price of Apple TV+ is set to climb to $6.99 from $4.99, and the standard Apple One bundle price will increase by $2 to $16.95. read more
Microsoft rolls out Android 12L for Surface Duo, Duo 2
Microsoft has started rolling out Android 12L for its Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 tablets to offer better connections between Windows 11 PC and the Duo devices. With Android 12L, users can customise their experience by changing colour palettes which are applied across the system, based on the chosen wallpaper. read more
WhatsApp global outage
One of the most popular messaging platforms, WhatsApp was unavailable for millions of users across the world for nearly two hours on Tuesday. The company clarified that it was due to a technical error on their part which was fixed but no further details were shared. read more
YouTube gets a new redesign
YouTube released a major update for its mobile application for iOS and Android introducing changes to the interface and new improvements. The new features include pinch-to-zoom, precise seeking, new buttons, ambient mode, and a new dark mode. read more
OneWeb satellites
India's largest rocket launched 36 OneWeb satellites into orbit on Sunday. The satellite constellation of OneWeb aims to provide global broadband internet services by end of 2023.
Bharti Enterprises is also part of the OneWeb Venture along with the UK government, its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has confirmed that one satellite launch is expected every month till all satellites are in the orbit by March 2023. read more
Nothing launches its ear (stick)
Tech brand Nothing unveiled the ear (stick), truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India which will be available for purchase from November 17. The ear (stick) come in a unique vertical cylinder case with half-in-ear buds and a USB Type-C charging port. The earbuds are available for pre-booking on Flipkart and Myntra. They are priced at Rs 8,499. read more
Musk takes over Twitter
Elon Musk has completed the takeover of the microblogging platform Twitter. Musk changed his bio to "Chief Twit" and posted a video of himself walking into the company's headquarters with a sink. Later, Musk said in a statement that the reason behind the acquisition is that he wants to help humanity and that “it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square”. Musk has also fired four top executives of Twitter, including CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal.
Musk also tweeted “the Bird is Freed” confirming his complete takeover.
