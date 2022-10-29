    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    Tech this week: Musk takes over Twitter; Nothing launches ear (Stick); WhatsApp suffers global outage and more

    Tech this week: Musk takes over Twitter; Nothing launches ear (Stick); WhatsApp suffers global outage and more

    Tech this week: Musk takes over Twitter; Nothing launches ear (Stick); WhatsApp suffers global outage and more
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Here’s a look at the major tech developments this week.

    From Musk taking over Twitter to WhatsApp suffering a global outage, this week saw some of the major developments in the world of tech. The budding tech brand Nothing launched its innovative ear (stick) with a unique never seen before design. In other news, video streaming giant, YouTube introduced a redesign of its app adding exciting new features.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    Bollywood in a funk: What's ailing the Hindi film industry?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    Big Tech Tumble: Why giants like Apple, Microsoft, Google are having a rough year

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Here’s a look at some of the major developments in the world of tech that happened this week.
    Apple hikes Music and TV+ prices for the first time
    Apple Inc. increased prices for its music and TV+ subscription services for the first time, citing rising licensing costs.
    The company increased the price of Apple Music to $10.99 a month from $9.99 for individuals, and the price of Apple TV+ is set to climb to $6.99 from $4.99, and the standard Apple One bundle price will increase by $2 to $16.95. read more
    Microsoft rolls out Android 12L for Surface Duo, Duo 2
    Microsoft has started rolling out Android 12L for its Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 tablets to offer better connections between Windows 11 PC and the Duo devices. With Android 12L, users can customise their experience by changing colour palettes which are applied across the system, based on the chosen wallpaper. read more
    WhatsApp global outage
    One of the most popular messaging platforms, WhatsApp was unavailable for millions of users across the world for nearly two hours on Tuesday. The company clarified that it was due to a technical error on their part which was fixed but no further details were shared. read more
    YouTube gets a new redesign
    YouTube released a major update for its mobile application for iOS and Android introducing changes to the interface and new improvements. The new features include pinch-to-zoom, precise seeking, new buttons, ambient mode, and a new dark mode. read more
    OneWeb satellites
    India's largest rocket launched 36 OneWeb satellites into orbit on Sunday. The satellite constellation of OneWeb aims to provide global broadband internet services by end of 2023.
    Bharti Enterprises is also part of the OneWeb Venture along with the UK government, its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has confirmed that one satellite launch is expected every month till all satellites are in the orbit by March 2023. read more
    Nothing launches its ear (stick)
    Tech brand Nothing unveiled the ear (stick), truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India which will be available for purchase from November 17. The ear (stick) come in a unique vertical cylinder case with half-in-ear buds and a USB Type-C charging port. The earbuds are available for pre-booking on Flipkart and Myntra. They are priced at Rs 8,499. read more
    Musk takes over Twitter
    Elon Musk has completed the takeover of the microblogging platform Twitter. Musk changed his bio to "Chief Twit" and posted a video of himself walking into the company's headquarters with a sink. Later, Musk said in a statement that the reason behind the acquisition is that he wants to help humanity and that “it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square”. Musk has also fired four top executives of Twitter, including CEO Parag Agrawal, legal executive Vijaya Gadde, and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal.
    Musk also tweeted “the Bird is Freed” confirming his complete takeover.
    (Edited by : Pihu Yadav)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Elon Muskmusk twitterNothing

    Next Article

    These 10 countries have the highest number of Internet users in 2022

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng