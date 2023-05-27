Tech This Week: Motorola launches Edge 40, Dell rolls out new New XPS Laptops and more

This week, the Official ChatGPT app was expanded to several more countries including India. Dell introduced its new line-up of XPS laptops while Motorola rolled out its latest flagship killer, the Edge 40.

The fourth week of May brimmed with exciting launches and updates for devices across the spectrum. This week, the Official ChatGPT app was expanded to several more countries including India. Dell introduced its new line-up of XPS laptops while Motorola rolled out its latest flagship killer, the Edge 40. From launches to updates, here are some of the top stories from the world of tech.

Official ChatGPT app rolled out for iOS users in India

Microsoft-owned ChatGPT has expanded the programme's availability. As of yet, the app is only available to Indian iOS users who may download it from the app store. OpenAI has also promised to release an Android version of the AI chatbot soon.

Motorola Edge 40 Launched in India

Motorola introduced the new Edge 40 smartphone in India as the new flagship killer with premium features. The new smartphone sports an OLED display, with Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and comes with fast charging support. The Motorola Edge 40 is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and its sale will begin from May 30.

Dell rolls out New XPS Laptops in India

Dell has rolled out its latest creator-centric XPS line-up with the XPS 13 Plus, Dell XPS 17, and XP 15 models in India.

The new series is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPUs.

The XPS 15 9530 comes at a price of Rs 2,49,990, the XPS 17 9730 comes for Rs 2,99,990 and the XPS 13 Plus 9320 comes at a price of 1,99,990.

Samsung launches Galaxy A14 with 50MP triple camera

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G powered by the Exynos 850 chipset is now available in India.

It features a 6.6-inch display with Full HD+, a 50MP primary camera, 4GB RAM, which can be expanded to 8GB with RAM plus and 64GB and 128 GB storage options.

The A14 is offered at a price of Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant.

Nokia C32 launched in India

Nokia introduced the Nokia C32, the first C-series smartphone from the company to feature a 50MP dual camera.

The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a glass back, a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP selfie shooter. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB of storage options.

The Nokia C32 is available at a starting price of Rs 8,999.

iQOO Z7 now available in India

The Z7 sports a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Dimensity 920, 6GB or 8GB RAM options and a storage capacity of 128GB, which can be expanded up to 1TB. In India, the starting price is Rs 21,999.

Garmin launches two new smartwatches in its Instinct 2 line-up

Garmin India added new smartwatches to its Instinct 2 line-up with the Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2X Solar: Tactical Edition.

The new offerings are equipped with features like a scratch-resistant Power Glass lens, water resistance up to 10 ATM and a solar charging capability which is said to provide unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode.

The Instinct 2X Solar is offered at a price of Rs 50,490 while the Instinct 2X Solar: Tactical Edition is available at a price of Rs 55,990.

