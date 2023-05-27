Tech This Week: Motorola launches Edge 40, Dell rolls out new New XPS Laptops and more

English
    By CNBCTV18.com May 27, 2023 9:30:14 PM IST (Published)

    This week, the Official ChatGPT app was expanded to several more countries including India. Dell introduced its new line-up of XPS laptops while Motorola rolled out its latest flagship killer, the Edge 40.

    The fourth week of May brimmed with exciting launches and updates for devices across the spectrum. This week, the Official ChatGPT app was expanded to several more countries including India. Dell introduced its new line-up of XPS laptops while Motorola rolled out its latest flagship killer, the Edge 40. From launches to updates, here are some of the top stories from the world of tech.

    Official ChatGPT app rolled out for iOS users in India
    Microsoft-owned ChatGPT has expanded the programme's availability. As of yet, the app is only available to Indian iOS users who may download it from the app store. OpenAI has also promised to release an Android version of the AI chatbot soon.
    Motorola Edge 40 Launched in India
    Motorola introduced the new Edge 40 smartphone in India as the new flagship killer with premium features. The new smartphone sports an OLED display, with Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and comes with fast charging support. The Motorola Edge 40 is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and its sale will begin from May 30.
