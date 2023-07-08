Tech This Week: Moto Razr 40 Ultra launched, Reliance Jio rolls out new phone and more

From Samsung to Nokia, many leading smartphone brands launched their latest products this week.

The first week of July seemed to be a buzzing phase for the technology world with the launch of many new gadgets and updates from top brands. From Samsung to Nokia, many leading smartphone brands launched their latest products this week. While Jio Bharat launched affordable feature phones with a 4G network, Nokia added another device that has payment capabilities.

Here’s a look at some of the major launches and updates from the tech world this week:

New variant of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Earlier this week, Samsung announced that it would launch a new variant of the existing flagship model, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G , in India. According to reports, the new model will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, which will replace the Exynos 2100. In addition to that, it will also be upgrading to the Adreno 660 GPU for a better gaming experience.

However, there is no confirmation about any price revision for the upcoming model that comes with enhanced features and capabilities.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra launched

Motorola launched its much-awaited foldable smartphone this week. The new device has two variants, the Moto Razr 40 and the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC and comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device features a 32 MP camera on the front and 12MP and 13MP on the rear.

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra has a 3.6-inch pOLED display on the front with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The external display will help the user access notifications and even use the camera and music. When unfolded to its maximum size, the device provides a 6.9-inch display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. It is available in two colour options: Viva Magenta and Infinite Black. The Moto Razr 40 Ultra is available at Rs 89,999.

Jio Bharat Device at Rs 999

Reliance Jio has positioned its affordable feature phone at a surprising price point. The Jio Bharat device is going to be the feature phone transitioning the networks from 2G to 4G. The phone is priced at Rs 999, and it will come with a Rs 123 plan for a month with 14GB of data till the validity. However, the same plan will cost Rs 1,234 for a year. Besides the attractive data offers, it will also allow the user to use its pre-installed apps like JioCinema, JioSaavn, and even JioPay.

Nokia launches the 110 series

The parent company of Nokia, HMD Global, announced the launch of their latest feature devices on Tuesday. Nokia 110 4G and Nokia 110 2G are equipped with the feature of payment through UPI.

As the brand Nokia is known for its robust battery backup, the two new launches have 1000 mAh and 1450 mAh for the Nokia 110 2G and Nokia 110 4G, respectively. Both the models are available in retail stores at a price of Rs 2,499 for the Nokia 110 4G, whereas the Nokia 110 2G is available at Rs 1,699.

OnePlus Nord 3 launched

The much-awaited OnePlus Nord 3 5G was unveiled by OnePlus on July 5. The newly launched smartphone has been well equipped with enhanced photographic features by the Sony IMX890.

The OnePlus Nord 3 has a 6.74-inch screen and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device has Android 12-based OxygenOS 13.1. The smartphone is available in two variants, Tempest Grey and Misty Green, in India at a price of Rs 33,999.

ViewSonic VP- 16 OLED touchscreen monitor launched