Tech This Week: Moto Razr 40 Ultra launched, Reliance Jio rolls out new phone and more

Read Time4 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 8, 2023 8:35:06 AM IST (Published)

From Samsung to Nokia, many leading smartphone brands launched their latest products this week.

The first week of July seemed to be a buzzing phase for the technology world with the launch of many new gadgets and updates from top brands. From Samsung to Nokia, many leading smartphone brands launched their latest products this week. While Jio Bharat launched affordable feature phones with a 4G network, Nokia added another device that has payment capabilities.

Here’s a look at some of the major launches and updates from the tech world this week:
New variant of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Earlier this week, Samsung announced that it would launch a new variant of the existing flagship model, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, in India. According to reports, the new model will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, which will replace the Exynos 2100. In addition to that, it will also be upgrading to the Adreno 660 GPU for a better gaming experience.
