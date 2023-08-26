Tech This Week: moto g14 launched, Nokia reintroduces its flip phone and more

The world of technology witnesses exciting new announcements almost every day and the fourth week of August was no different. This week was an exciting period for tech enthusiasts with many new smartphone launches from top brands including Motorola, Nokia and Realme, among others.

Here is a look at the major launches and new releases of gadgets this week.

Samsung on Wednesday, August 23, revealed that its newly launched Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphones have seen a massive response with 1,50,000 pre-bookings. The pre-booking for these fifth-generation foldable devices was open from July 27 to August 17.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 (256 GB) is available in India for Rs 85,999, while the Galaxy Z Fold5 (256 GB) costs Rs 1,38,999. Customers can avail this special price for a limited period in India.

Motorola is introducing the moto g14 in a fresh selection of colours, including a vegan leather finish, in India. This device showcases a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and runs on the UNISOC T616 octa-core processor. With 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB), it offers ample space. The moto g14 is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by a 20W Type-C Turbopower charger. The main camera setup boasts a 50MP primary lens along with a specialized Macro Vision feature. For selfies and video calls, an 8MP sensor sits on the front. The moto G14 is available via Flipkart, the official Motorola India website and top retail outlets for Rs 9,999.

HMD Global, the company that manufactures Nokia phones, has introduced a refreshed version of the Nokia 2660 Flip phone, in two new colours: Pop Pink and Lush Green. This nostalgic revival of the original Nokia flip phone from the 2007 model is a response to the growing demand for modern feature phones among Gen Z and Millennials. The Nokia 2660 Flip retains its iconic clamshell design and offers a rear camera for capturing Y2K-style photos, a long-lasting battery that can go for weeks, and basic SMS and call functionalities.

Starting August 24, the new Nokia 2660 Flip phones are available for purchase in India for Rs 4,699 via Amazon and Nokia's official website.

Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G launched in India

Realme launched the two latest models of its 11 series, Realme 11X 5G and Realme 11X 5G in India on Thursday, August 23. The Realme 5G phones, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip, come with a smooth 120Hz screen and boast a powerful 108MP camera set-up. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs 18,999 and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage is available at Rs 19,999. You can choose between two colours, Glory Black and Glory Gold. The phone will be available for purchase online on realme.com and Flipkart starting from August 29.