Tech This Week: Mobile World Congress 2023 wraps up, Amazon launches new Echo Dot, and more 

The world of technology saw major developments this week. The Mobile World Congress 2023 has come to a close. Foxconn, the global electronics manufacturing giant, has announced its plans to shift its focus towards India, marking a significant shift in its production strategy.
Let's take a closer look at the top tech stories that made headlines this week.
Short-form video market in India might reach $12 billion by 2030
Short-form video content, in the form of Youtube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and more, may be worth around $8-12 billion by 2030. A report from Redseer Strategic Consultants states that Indian apps can fare well against international short-form apps with increasing marketing spending and content consumption. Read more.
Mobile World Congress 2023 wraps up
The Mobile World Congress 2023 wrapped up on Thursday with over 88,500 attendees and several smartphone launches. The exhibition which took place in Barcelona, Spain, saw the launch of the Xiaomi 13 smartphone, the foldable HONOR Magic Vs, the confirmation of a new Moto Razr, and more. Read more.
India suffered the second-highest data breaches in 2022
With 450 million out of a global 2.29 global data records exposed, India accounted for 20 percent of all records exposed as a result of data breaches in 2022, a new report has revealed. India suffered from the second-most tech exposure breaches in 2022, according to US-based cyber security company Tenable. Read more.
Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot
Amazon has launched its new 5th Generation Echo Dot smart speaker in India. The smart device will now come with features like enhanced audio, Ultrasonic Motion Detection, a temperature sensor, and touch gesture controls. The device is available in three colour options: black, blue, and white. The 5th Gen Echo Dot has been priced at Rs 4,999 as an introductory offer. Read more.
Foxconn plans $700 million India plant
iPhone manufacturer Foxconn is planning to invest $700 million in a 300-acre factory in Karnataka that will employ 100,000 individuals in a move to shift its production base away from China. The campus will be involved in the manufacturing of iPhones. Read more.
Twitter woes continue with global outage
Twitter reported a global outage earlier this week even as billionaire owner Elon Musk continued to lay off employees. Neither the website's timeline on the web nor its mobile apps was working for a large number of users. The issue was reported by users from the US, the UK, Japan, and India even as the company’s workforce now stood at 2,000 compared to 7,500 before the Musk takeover. Read more.