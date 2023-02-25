English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsTech this Week: Meta announces paid verification, new launches from Garmin, Poco, Lenovo, and more 

Tech this Week: Meta announces paid verification, new launches from Garmin, Poco, Lenovo, and more 

Tech this Week: Meta announces paid verification, new launches from Garmin, Poco, Lenovo, and more 
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 25, 2023 8:18:35 AM IST (Published)

In the last week, Poco, Garmin, Lenovo and Vivo announced new launches while OnePlus opened the pre-order window in India for one of its latest smartphones.

Meta has joined Twitter by announcing a new paid verification feature for its two social media platforms — Facebook and Instagram. Much like Twitter’s paid verification checkmark Twitter Blue, Meta’s new verification feature will include a blue badge to show authentication.

Recommended Articles

View All
Congress Plenary: It's time for a reality check and chart a future course with pragmatism

Congress Plenary: It's time for a reality check and chart a future course with pragmatism

Feb 25, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Finance Ministry report: Possibility of a weaker monsoon, rate hike full impact unlikely before 2024

Finance Ministry report: Possibility of a weaker monsoon, rate hike full impact unlikely before 2024

Feb 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Sky is the limit for India, but not enough has been done, says DLF’s KP Singh

Sky is the limit for India, but not enough has been done, says DLF’s KP Singh

Feb 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

World View: One year on, scars of Russia-Ukraine war appear in Indo-Pacific

World View: One year on, scars of Russia-Ukraine war appear in Indo-Pacific

Feb 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Among other tech news across the past week, companies like Poco, Garmin, Lenovo and Vivo announced new launches while OnePlus opened the pre-order window in India for one of its latest smartphones. Here is all you need to know about tech news from the past week.


New Apple Watch rumours 

Rumours about the latest Apple products always remain in demand. Now, the latest reports suggest that Apple is trying to bring features like no-prick blood glucose tracking and colour-changing bands to its lineup of Apple Watches. Though, it’s not certain when these features will be ready to ship, if they ever are.

Nothing rolls out Android 13 for Phone (1)

Nothing has announced that it will be rolling out Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 for its smartphones. Calling it the “most significant upgrade yet”, the new OS has improvements like better loading speed, improved customisation and a new camera interface. read more.

Poco C55 launched in India 

Poco launched its latest smartphone, Poco C55 starting at a price of Rs 9,499. Available in Cool Blue, Power Black and Forest Green colours, the smartphone comes with a 50 MP main sensor. Poco C55 has a 6.71-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset. read more.

Lenovo launches dual-screen ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 

Global electronics major Lenovo launched its new laptop, ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, at a price of Rs 1,94,990 in India. Coming equipped with an industry-first 17.3-inch ultra-wide 21:10 aspect ratio primary display along with an 8-inch secondary touch-enabled display, the laptop comes available with a bundled digital pen. read more.

OnePlus 11R 5G available for pre-orders in India

OnePlus opened the pre-order window for its mid-range premium smartphone OnePlus 11R 5G on February 21. The sale begins on February 28 for the device. The mid-range phone will start at Rs 39,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant will retail for Rs 44,999. read more.

Vivo announces launch of V27 Pro

Vivo has announced the launch of its latest smartphone series, the V27 series, on March 1 at noon. The lineup will include Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro, and the Vivo V27e. The Vivo V27 Pro is expected to be the most expensive of the bunch and may debut at a price of just under Rs 40,000. read more.

Meta announces 'Meta Verified' paid subscription

Facebook and Instagram owner, Meta announced its plans to roll out Meta Verified for creators. Meta Verified is a subscription service that lets creators verify their accounts with a government ID, and get a blue badge. The company said that this will allow users to be better protected against impersonation. read more.

OPPO announces the Find N2 Flip

OPPO announced that its latest foldable smartphone, the Find N2 Flip is coming to India soon. Available in two colours, Moonlit Purple and Astral Black, the company has not hinted at the price for the upcoming smartphone. read more.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AppleLenovoMetaNothingOnePlusOppoPOCOVivo

Next Article

Meta rolls out AI language model LLaMA

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X