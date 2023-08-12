Infinix has introduced its Cyber Mecha design handset as GT 10 Pro. The back panel of Infinix GT 10 Pro has an interactive mini-LED indicator that lights up when launching a game, receives notifications, or even when charging.

For all the tech geeks out here, the second week of August has been all different launches and updates. From BenQ’s special photographer monitor to Infinix’s Cyber Mecha design smartphone, here are the top picks of the week.

BenQ has announced its new professional photographer’s monitor. The SW272U monitor is designed to be useful for photographers, videographers and creative professionals. The monitor features ultra-high definition resolution with 10-bit colour depth and technologies like paper colour sync and AQ colour tech.

This BenQ’s Professional photographer’s monitor, SW272U is available to purchase in all the authorized retailers, BenQ’s online website, and other e-commerce platforms from August 8. As an introductory price, the monitor is priced at Rs 1,39,990.

Optoma launched 4 LED Projector TV L1+ on Wednesday this week. The projector features a 120-inch image when fitted to a wall. It is priced at Rs 2.8 lakh in India. The extraordinary addition of the projector is its feature of the L1+ integrating a Google and Netflix-certified Android TV Dongle. It will also offer over 5,000 apps, music and games through the dongle.

Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptops

Lenovo has recently introduced a series of gaming laptops under the LOQ series in India. The 15 to 16-inch is fitted with a 2,560X1,440 IPS display that features 350 nits of peak brightness and anti-glare display. The LOQ series by Lenovo will have a 144 Hz refresh rate with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology.

Lenovo has partnered with Flipkart in India to introduce the upcoming gaming series. These can be purchased from Flipkart, from the online store of Lenovo, or any offline store by Lenovo where the starting price of the laptop is Rs 73,990.

POCO M6 Pro 5G

POCO has launched the M6 Pro 5G in India, which is very similar to the Redmi 12 5G. The handset has been announced with a starting price of Rs 10,999, which makes it one of the most affordable 5G phones in the market.

It features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with a display of 6.79-inch FHD+ and 90Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the POCO M6 Pro 5G features two cameras 50MP and 2MP at the rear whereas it has an 8MP front camera.

Infinix GT 10 Pro

Infinix has introduced its Cyber Mecha design handset as GT 10 Pro. The back panel of Infinix GT 10 Pro has an interactive mini-LED indicator that lights up when launching a game, receives notifications, or even when charging.

The newly launched phone features a triple camera setup at the back which has 108MP, 2MP and 2MP and a 32MP front camera. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 processor which is paired with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. This smartphone has been priced at Rs 19,999.