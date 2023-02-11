Tech This Week: Layoffs continue, Microsoft launches AI-powered browser, Twitter Blue comes to India

Twitter has launched its premium subscription service Twitter Blue in India. The company will be charging users Rs 650 per month on the web while mobile users will have to shell out Rs 900 a month.

This week has been a whirlwind of activity in the tech industry, with major announcements and events shaping the future of technology. From the launch of new smartphones to large-scale layoffs, there is a lot to catch up on.

Here are the biggest tech stories of this week

Layoffs continue

Despite an improving economic outlook in the US, global tech firms continued cost-cutting measures like layoffs. Yahoo employees were the latest to face the axe as 12 percent of the company’s workforce was laid off earlier in the week. Apart from the 1,000 employees laid off, another 600 will be asked to go in the next six months.

Media giant Disney will also cut 7,000 staff to cut costs across the company. CEO Bob Iger said that the decision was “necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today” in an earnings call.

OnePlus 11 5G launched

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 5G along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad and other devices during its OnePlus Cloud 11 event. The new flagship smartphone is priced at around Rs 56,999 and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The phone will be going on sale on February 14 and features with 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 50MP primary sensor, a 32 MP telephoto shooter and a 48 MP ultrawide lens.

WhatsApp ranks as India's most accessible app

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has been named India's most accessible app for persons with disabilities in a report by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy. Titled "Making the Digital Ecosystem Disabled Friendly", the report evaluated the accessibility of 10 of the most popular apps in the country. The app was ranked as "highly accessible" based on the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

Twitter Blue subscription launched in India

Twitter has launched its premium subscription service Twitter Blue in India. The company will be charging users Rs 650 per month on the web while mobile users will have to shell out Rs 900 a month. Some of the features of the subscription include longer video uploads, undo tweets, custom navigation, and more.

Microsoft packs Bing search engine, Edge browser with AI