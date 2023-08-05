Tech This Week: Launch of Redmi 12 5G, HP Dragonfly G4, Reliance JioBook, and More

From Xiaomi unveiling its Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi 12 5G to Reliance launching its JioBook Laptop, tech enthusiasts witnessed some new phones, watches, and laptops this week.

The tech world witnessed some major launches this week. From Xiaomi unveiling its smartwatch Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi 12 5G phone to Reliance launching its JioBook Laptop, tech enthusiasts witnessed some exciting phones, smartwatches, and laptops. Let’s look at some of the major launches this week.

Xiaomi India has unveiled the new Redmi 12 5G in the entry-level phone category. The Redmi 12 is said to be a successor to the Redmi 11 series and is launching with some upgrades as well. The phone comes with a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. It has a 50 MP dual rear camera and an 8 MP front camera for clicking selfies. The smartphone starts at an affordable price of Rs 10,999.

Oppo launches the A78 in India

Oppo has recently launched the 4G version of the A78 series in India. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits peak brightness. In terms of photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup, which has a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter. For the front camera, the device has an 8-megapixel camera. Oppo A78 4G with 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at Rs 17,499.

Xiaomi has introduced its budget-friendly smartwatch, the Redmi Watch 3 Active, in India. Some of the key features of the smartwatch include 12 days of battery life, 100 fitness modes and Bluetooth Calling. The smartwatch comes with a heart rate monitor, a stress calculator, and a blood oxygen tracker. The watch is also compatible with phones that have Android 6.0 or iOS 12 and above. The Watch 3 is priced at Rs 2,999.

Reliance has launched its second generation JioBook laptop in India after launching its first version in October last year. The newly launched laptop has a 11.6-inch compact anti-glare HD display, 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 64GB of storage, which can be increased to 256GB with an SD card. It is touted as one of the most affordable laptops in the market at a price of Rs 16,499.

HP has introduced its new laptop in the market, ‘Dragonfly G4’. The next-gen laptop has a 13.5-inch WUXGA+ display with a brightness of 400 nits. The laptop can also be customised to have a touch-enabled OLED panel, and a higher peak brightness. They have made the laptop more portable and lightweight, and have also focused on its durability. The HP Dragonfly G4 has been made for professionals and is priced at Rs 2,20,000.