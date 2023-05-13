Tech this week: Launch of Google Pixel 7a, Panasonic 4K TVs and more

Tech this week: With the Google I/O event, the second week of May was quite action-packed for tech enthusiasts.

The second week of May was a happening stretch for tech enthusiasts, with the Google I/O event taking place in the United States and several other devices being launched. This week Google unveiled its much-awaited Google Pixel 7a while POCO introduced the F5 in the Indian market.

Here’s a look at this week’s top stories from the world of tech:

Panasonic introduced range of 4K Google TVs in India

Panasonic rolled out its new range of Google TVs with different display sizes in India. The new range includes 4K TVs 32 inches, 43 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches size options.

The price of the TVs range between Rs 19,990 and Rs 3,19,990.

Panasonic's new range will be available at Panasonic stores and on all the major e-commerce platforms in India.

POCO F5 unveiled in the Indian market

POCO rolled out its latest F series phone, which is the successor to the POCO F4, this week in India.

The POCO F5 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with Dolby Vision support, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1920Hz High Frequency PWM Dimming, and 2.2mm ultra-narrow bottom bezel.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and the cost for 12GB + 256GB is Rs 33,999. The POCO F5 will go on sale on Flipkart from May 16.

Google Pixel 7a now available in India

Google finally unveiled its most awaited Google Pixel 7a smartphone at its annual developers' conference, Google I/O event. Powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, the Google Pixel 7a is available in the Indian market for Rs 43,999.

The Pixel 7a comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and it is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance.

The latest smartphone from Google will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Google Pixel Fold

Google on Wednesday (May 10) also unveiled the Pixel Fold, alongside the Pixel 7a.

The foldable smartphone has been priced at $1,799 in the US, and pre-orders for the device have begun in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan.

Google's first folding phone has a camera layout identical to the 7 Pro and it features OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates.

When folded the smartphone has a 5.8-inch screen and it converts into a 7.6-inch tablet when unfolded.

Google Pixel tablet

Google also launched the Pixel tablet along with the Pixel Fold on May 10. The device is available for pre-order in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Japan, the Netherlands, and Australia.

The device has been priced at $499, and will be on open sale from June 20.

The device is powered by the Tensor G2 processor and it sports an 11-inch screen.

Garmin’s GPS-based cycling computers launched in India

Smart wearables company, Garmin has introduced two new GPS-based cycling computers, the Edge 540 and 840 Series in India.

As per the company, the new devices will help cyclists identify their strengths and weaknesses, prepare them for specific courses, manage efforts and help achieve power targets throughout a course.

The prices of the devices range between Rs 35,990-55,990, depending on the configuration.

The devices will be available for purchase at all Garmin brand stores in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Pune, and on the e-commerce platform Amazon as well.