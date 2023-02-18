Tech This Week: iQOO, Techno, Nokia launch new smartphones; WhatsApp rolls out new features and more

The third week of February saw several launches and updates in the world of tech.

This week in tech was packed with smartphone launches and several updates. Vivo iQOO launched its latest flagship phone the Neo 7 5G while Nokia debuted the X30 5G in India. Two of the biggest Meta apps, WhatsApp and Instagram, rolled out new features to take on their competitors.

Here’s a look at the top stories of the week from the world of tech.

Noise launches new TWS earphones

Noise announced the launch of its latest addition Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, the Noise Buds VS404. The new TWS earbuds come with a playtime of up to 50 hours and 200 minutes of listening with just 10 minutes of charging.

Noise Buds VS404 are priced at Rs 1,299 and are available in three colours, Jet Black, Forest Green, and Snow White on Flipkart and GoNoise website. read more.

Boult Audio announces new smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and payment code scanning

Boult Audio launched its Swing smartwatch at a price of Rs 1,799. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling and payment QR code scanning features. It is available on Flipkart and the company’s official website in beige, blue, and black colour options. read more.

Twitter becomes first platform to allow cannabis ads in the US

Twitter announced that it will allow cannabis companies to advertise on the platform in the United States if they have the proper license and follow the guidelines. Twitter updated its ad policy on Wednesday becoming the first social media platform in the US to allow cannabis advertising. read more.

TECNO launches the POP 7 Pro smartphone

TECNO launched its latest affordable smartphone in India the POP 7 Pro. The smartphone comes with a 10W Type-C charger and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery which provides a 29-day standby time and up to 156 hours of music playback time.

read more. The price of the smartphone starts at Rs 6,799 and it will be available for sale from February 22.

iQOO launches Neo 7 5G in India

iQOO launched its latest flagship phone, the Neo 7 5G which is the first smartphone in India to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor.

The starting price of the iQOO Neo 7 5G is Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and an introductory discount is available on Amazon.

read more. The Neo 7 5G has major upgrades and features like 90fps gaming, a 5000mAh battery, AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and more.

WhatsApp and Instagram announce new features

This new feature will support various media such as text, images, polls, and reactions, which can be sent to many users from one. A similar feature was already available on WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp, the instant messaging application announced the addition of four new features including document caption, longer group subjects, and descriptions, the ability to share up to 100 media, and personalised avatars on its platform.

Nokia Launches X30 5G in India