By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The tech world saw many launches and leaks and a massive global glitch that has never happened before. Also some bad news for cheap Chinese phones.

This week saw multiple launches from some of the biggest smartphone brands in the world. But Chinese brands may be driven out of the budget market in India. At the same time, Apple’s flagship iPhone may see its next iteration hit the markets earlier than expected.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G design renders, specifications leaked

Samsung’s mid-budget smartphone has had its leaked renders and specifications surface online. Sources revealed details like a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a quad-camera setup in the rear. The smartphone was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website and was listed in different models SM-A236M, SM-A236B, and SM-A236E.

India seeks to restrict Chinese smartphone makers

India may force Chinese smartphone manufacturers to move out of the sub- Rs 12,000 market as the country looks to bolster its domestic capabilities, reported Bloomberg. The under-Rs 12,000 market contributes nearly a third to overall smartphone sales in the country.

Google Search global outage

The world’s biggest search engine suffered a massive outage which affected over 40 countries and resulted in over 40,000 incidents being reported in just minutes. This is one of the first times that Google has suffered such a massive outage.

Xiaomi launches the Mix Fold 2

Xiaomi launched the latest addition to its line up foldable smartphone, the Mix Fold 2. Going toe to toe against Samsung’s line-up of foldable smartphones, the Mix Fold 2 is priced much more affordably. The phone was launched on August 11 in China.

Samsung’s latest foldables

Samsung launched the latest versions of its entire foldable line up. The company launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Z Fold 4, Watch 5 and Buds2 Pro at its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10.

Motorola launches Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro

After a delayed launch, Motorola has finally launched the flagship Moto X30 Pro and its new foldable offering, the Moto Razr 2022. The two phones were launched in China, with the global launch not yet been confirmed.

iPhone 14 may launch in September

Despite concerns about delays, Apple may launch its upcoming iPhone 14 in the first two weeks of September, said noted Apple tipster Max Weinbach. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to be priced at $1,099 (approximately Rs 88,000), a $100 increase from the price of the iPhone 13 Pro.