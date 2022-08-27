Tech This Week: Fitbit unveils new models, Vivo V25 Pro launched and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini While this week saw fewer launches of smartphones, plenty of other tech gadgets were launched including some of Fitbit’s new models. Here’s all you need to know from the world of tech for this week.

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus could launch a whole range of new Nord products in India. This line of products includes the Nord 3 smartphone, a Nord Watch, a Nord fitness band, new Nord buds, a smart measuring scale and more, stated tipsters.

Apple may look to manufacture iPhone 14 in India a couple of months after its expected release on September 7. The company has been working with suppliers to ramp up manufacturing in India, reported Bloomberg.

Microsoft to create 1 lakh job for PwDs

Tech giant Microsoft is looking to create over 1 lakh jobs for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in India. The job drive is part of the company’s initiative called ‘Inclusion To Action’, which is launched in collaboration with non-profit organisation EnAble.

Vivo’s V25 Pro smartphone was finally made available to customers as the smartphone was being sold on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Exclusively available on the platform, the smartphone is priced starting at Rs 35,999.

Wearable tech brand Fitbit launched three new products – Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2 – in India. The wearable health-focused smartwatches come with advanced monitoring systems and the latest features.

Google to enter foldable segment

Google may launch a foldable variant of the Pixel as early as next year. Most probably called Pixel NotePad or the Pixel Fold, the patent for the smartphone was spotted on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) portal.

