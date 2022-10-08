Tech this week: Elon Musk and Twitter make up, Apple to change charging connectors and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Apple to Tesla, here's all that made news in the field of technology last week.

From Elon Musk & Twitter to Apple battling European regulations, here's all you the major news you need to know that happened last week:

Elon Musk and Twitter to seal the deal

Elon Musk and Twitter may be bringing an end to their legal battle with the former going through with his initial buyout offer for the social media platform. The world’s richest man’s legal team has decided to settle the matter, reported Reuters.

Apple forced to change charging tech

Following new regulations in the European Union, Apple will be forced to change its charging connector from its current, proprietary Lightning 2.0 to USB-C from autumn of 2024. The new rules brought by the bloc require standardised electronic equipment and reduce e-waste.

Nothing to launch the Ear (stick)

Carl Pei’s Nothing announced on Tuesday the launch date for its upcoming audio product, Ear (stick). In a statement, Nothing said that the launch will take place on October 26, 7:30 pm on nothing.tech. The company called the product its “most advanced audio product yet.”

Lava Blaze cheapest 5G phone in India

Lava International, one of India’s smartphone manufacturers, has announced the launch of Lava Blaze 5G. Priced at just Rs 10,000, the smartphone is expected to be the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country.

5G officially launched in India

On October 1, India joined the list of nations that have launched 5G services. The 5G will first be rolled out in 13 cities.

Tesla reveals its humanoid robot

Elon Musk revealed Tesla’s much-touted ‘Optimus’ robot during the company’s ‘AI Day’ event. "Our goal is to make a useful humanoid robot as quickly as possible," Musk said at the event, adding that the robot business would make more money than EVs for Tesla.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro available for pre-order