This week a few gadgets, including laptops, handsets and headphones from some top brands, were launched in India. ASUS unveiled the Rog Phone 7, its latest offering in the popular gaming phone series, while Realme launched its affordable smartphone – Narzo N55. Dell also introduced its new Alienware and Inspiron laptops.

Realme Narzo N55 arrives in India

Realme launched its latest affordable smartphone, the Narzo N55,in India with a price tag of Rs 10,999. The phone will be available on all major stores and e-commerce platforms from April 18.

The Narzo N55 has a dual camera setup with a 64MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor and an 8 MP front camera. It also features a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones are here

Sony India’s latest on-ear wireless headphones, the WH-CH520, launched at a price of Rs 4,490. The headphones have a battery life of up to 35 hours with noise cancelling and 50 hours without noise cancelling. The headphones are available across Sony retail stores, major stores and e-commerce websites from April 11.

New Dell Alienware and Inspiron laptops launched in India

Dell launched new gaming and consumer laptops for creators, gamers, and students in India. The Alienware m18 gaming laptops start at a price of 3,59,990 while the Alienware x16 is priced at Rs 3,79,990.

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Series unveiled

ASUS is here with its much-awaited gaming phone, the ASUS ROG Phone 7 series in India. The latest ROG 7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and it comes with gaming-focused features like 165Hz high refresh rate screen and a 6000mAh battery.

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 is priced at Rs 74,999 for the lone 12GB + 256GB variant and the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes at a price of Rs 99,999 and it features the AeroActive Cooler bundled in the box. The ROG 7 phones will go on sale in May in India while the dates of the sale are yet to be announced.