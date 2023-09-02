Tech This Week: ASUS Chromebook CX1 Series to Motorola Moto G84 launch and more

The Tech world saw some of the most exciting launches this week. From ASUS Chromebook CX1 Series to Motorola Moto G84, some top brands unveiled their new products. If you are looking for the latest gadget you have ample choices based on this week’s launches.

ASUS Chromebook CX1 Series:

ASUS has launched the all-new ASUS Chromebook CX1 series , with 14 and 15-inches notebooks in both Flip touchscreen and non-flip varieties. The ASUS Chromebook CX1 series comes with an FHD display and is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The newly launched laptop is available on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 21,990.

Google Pixel 8: Google has officially confirmed the release date for its Google has officially confirmed the release date for its upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone series . The launch ceremony for the Google Pixel 8 series is set for October 4. According to reports, the Pixel 8 will have a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 8 Pro will have a 6.7-inch flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Google's upcoming smartphones may also include battery enhancements, with the Pixel 8 having a 4,485 mAH battery and the Pixel 8 Pro having a 4,950 mAH battery.

iQOO Launches Z7 Pro: In India, In India, iQOO has released the all new Z7 Pro 5G smartphone . It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G chipset, a 64MP primary camera, a 120 Hz AMOLED display, and a Funtouch OS 13. The Z7 Pro will be offered on Amazon and the iQOO online store for a starting price of Rs 23,999.

Vivo Launches V29e in India: Vivo unveiled its latest Vivo unveiled its latest mid-range smartphone, the V29e , on Monday during a YouTube Live event, with a starting price of Rs 26,999. The gadget has a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. On the front, the smartphone will also have a 50MP selfie camera. The primary rear camera will be a 64MP shooter with an 8 MP wide-angle sensor.

Motorola launches Moto G84: Motorola has launched the all new Motorola has launched the all new Moto G84 in India . The Moto G84 has a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The pOLED panel, like a standard AMOLED display, promises brilliant colours and deep blacks. The newly launched smartphone starts from Rs 19,999.