Tech This Week: Apple rolls out iOS update, Redmi buds 4 released, PhonePe launches merchant lending platform and more

The third week of June was a buzzing phase for the technology sector with some of the most important launches, product updates and new releases. American chipmaker Micron Technologies also got a green signal from the Union Cabinet to set up its manufacturing unit India. Apple released an iOS update fixing two security flaws for iPhones while PhonePe launched a new platform for merchant lending services.

vivo Y36 Launched With 50MP Camera

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo rolled out its latest Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y36 in India. The new affordable camera phone comes with a 50MP main camera, along with a 2MP bokeh camera and a 16MP front camera.

Under the hood it packs the Snapdragon 680 chipset, and the display features 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a large 5000mAh battery with 44W flash charge support.

The device carries a price tag of Rs 16,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and it comes in Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black colour options.

PhonePe launches merchant lending platform

Leading fintech firm PhonePe on Friday, June 23, announced that it has rolled out its merchant lending platform. This platform will allow banks and NBFCs to provide access to credit through a completely digital process to its over 35 million merchants. The company said that it will help the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which find it difficult to have access to organised credit. PhonePe said that it has designed a seamless end-to-end platform on PhonePe for Business app.

Apple fixes two security flaws in iOS 16.5.1 update

Apple on Thursday, June 22, released a critical update for iPhone users after fixing two security flaws. The tech giant rolled out the iOS 16.5.1 update for the iPhone users after a Russian IT firm raised two security concerns, which were probably exploited by hackers. The vulnerabilities were first detected and flagged by Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky. The updates are now available for iPhone 8 and later models. The iPhone users can go to Settings > General, and then tap Software Update to download the latest version of iOS.

Micron Technologies to set up plant in Gujarat

Leading global semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technologies Inc on June 22 announced its plants to set up a new assembly and test facility in Gujarat. The facility will enable assembly and test manufacturing for both Dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND products. The company claimed that the new manufacturing unit will create 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 community jobs over the years. The Union Cabinet has approved a proposal of the US chipmaker to invest $2.7 billion in India.

Redmi Buds 4 Active launched

Xiaomi's Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds were launched this week. The feature packed entry-level earbuds come with a minimalistic design, comfortable fit, and effective noise cancellation. The Redmi Buds 4 Active has been priced at Rs 1,399 and offers a good quality in the under Rs 1,500 price segment. The earbuds are available in two colour variants of Bass Black and Air White