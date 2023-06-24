Tech This Week: Apple rolls out iOS update, Redmi buds 4 released, PhonePe launches merchant lending platform and more

This week, Apple released an iOS update fixing two security flaws for iPhones while PhonePe launched a new platform for merchant lending services.

The third week of June was a buzzing phase for the technology sector with some of the most important launches, product updates and new releases. American chipmaker Micron Technologies also got a green signal from the Union Cabinet to set up its manufacturing unit India. Apple released an iOS update fixing two security flaws for iPhones while PhonePe launched a new platform for merchant lending services.

Here’s a look at some of the top updates and launches from the world of tech of this week.

vivo Y36 Launched With 50MP Camera

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo rolled out its latest Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y36 in India. The new affordable camera phone comes with a 50MP main camera, along with a 2MP bokeh camera and a 16MP front camera.