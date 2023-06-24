CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsTech This Week: Apple rolls out iOS update, Redmi buds 4 released, PhonePe launches merchant lending platform and more

Tech This Week: Apple rolls out iOS update, Redmi buds 4 released, PhonePe launches merchant lending platform and more

Tech This Week: Apple rolls out iOS update, Redmi buds 4 released, PhonePe launches merchant lending platform and more
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 24, 2023 10:38:21 AM IST (Published)

This week, Apple released an iOS update fixing two security flaws for iPhones while PhonePe launched a new platform for merchant lending services.

The third week of June was a buzzing phase for the technology sector with some of the most important launches, product updates and new releases. American chipmaker Micron Technologies also got a green signal from the Union Cabinet to set up its manufacturing unit India. Apple released an iOS update fixing two security flaws for iPhones while PhonePe launched a new platform for merchant lending services.

Here’s a look at some of the top updates and launches from the world of tech of this week.
vivo Y36 Launched With 50MP Camera
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo rolled out its latest Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y36 in India. The new affordable camera phone comes with a 50MP main camera, along with a 2MP bokeh camera and a 16MP front camera.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X