Tech this week: Apple launches iPhone 14, Instagram gives more controls and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini From the Apple iPhone14 launch to Instagram testing a new feature, here is a wrap of the week’s top tech news

Apple’s latest smartphone, the iPhone 14 lineup, was finally released. The Cupertino Park-based tech giant also released three new Apple watches and second-generation AirPods Pro. But that’s not all that happened this week in the world of tech.

Google has announced the reveal date for the next generation of its smartphones — the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The flagship phones will launch on October 6. The company has also hinted at launching the Pixel Watch. read more.

Realme C33 launched in India

Smartphone manufacturer Realme launched the latest in its C-series line-up on September 6 in India at an introductory price of Rs 8,999. One of the biggest draws for the smartphone is the massive 5,000 mAh battery unit that C33 will come with. read more.

AI-generated artwork wins competition in the US

Highlighting how far completely AI-generated artwork has come in just a couple of years, a man won the first prize at the Colorado State Fair’s fine art competition using an AI-generated artwork. “We’re watching the death of artistry unfold before our eyes,” a Twitter user warned, as artists reacted negatively. read more.

Instagram tests new features

Meta said that Instagram is working on a “not interested” button along with other ways to help users personalise the kind of content they want to see on their feeds versus what Instagram algorithms want them to see. read more.

Apple launches iPhone 14