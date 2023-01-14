Tech This Week: Apple DIY push, new Galaxy unveiling on February 1 and more

South Korean electronics giant Samsung confirmed that its flagship lineup of Galaxy smartphones will see their next releases on February 1.

This week, a series of reports from Bloomberg emphasises Apple’s growing push to manufacture more of their components in-house than relying on other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). At the same time, the company’s export of iPhones manufactured in India have doubled following a year full of issues at the Foxconn Plant in China.

Also, India is planning to move towards a single charger for all electronic devices in a move that can reduce e-waste and unnecessary hassle.

Apple’s move to in-house components

Following the success of its semiconductor chips, Apple is moving towards using in-house components in several of its products, ditching the various OEMs it had been relying upon. Reports from Bloomberg suggest that the trillion-dollar company will be moving away from partners like Samsung and LG for screens for its devices in 2024. read more.

The company will also be parting ways with Broadcom and plans to use its own in-house cellular chips. The move is part of a broader effort to reduce Apple’s reliance on its technology partners for most of its product range. read more.

Apple in India

In a major boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ vision, the total value of iPhone exports from India has more than doubled to $2.5 billion over the past year, reported Bloomberg. The rising exports, which still represent a tiny fraction of the iPhone market, highlight how Apple has been trying to diversify its supply chains and pull away from China at a time when the Foxconn Assembly Plant at Zhengzhou is facing trouble, and also as geopolitical tensions between China and the West continue to flare up. read more.

Samsung confirms February 1 launch for next Galaxy devices

South Korean electronics giant Samsung confirmed that its flagship lineup of Galaxy smartphones will see their next releases on February 1. The company had accidentally leaked the date on its Colombian website ahead of the announcement. The company will showcase the smartphones in a live event, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic. read more.

Fake ChatGPT apps flooding app stores

Developers looking to make a quick buck are uploading fake ChatGPT apps on the Apple and Google app stores, asking for subscriptions for premium features that don’t really exist. The dupes are looking to cash in on the rising popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is free to use on the web. read more.

India introduces new standard for common chargers