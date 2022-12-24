Tech This Week: Airtel launches 5G, Amazon Prime Gaming goes live, Edverse classes in metaverse

Check out the most exciting launches, devices, and updates that made the tech headlines this week.

Leading up to Christmas, this week was filled with exciting announcements and launches in the world of tech. Airtel launched its 5G services in three cities while Amazon launched Amazon Prime Gaming in India. Among products, the Infinix Zero Ultra and Xplore Lifestyle’s respiratory training device were launched.

Here’s a look at the top tech stories of this week.

Airtel 5G launched in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal

Bharti Airtel announced the launch of high-speed 5G services in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Imphal. However, the Airtel 5G Plus services are not available in all areas of the cities and will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network. The telco said it plans to augment the network, gradually making its services available across the city.

Amazon Prime Gaming now live in India

Amazon Prime Gaming for PC has been officially launched in India. The subscription-based gaming service, which provides users access to various free PC games, comes bundled with the Amazon Prime plan. The subscription-based plan is available in India for Rs 179 per month, Rs 459 for a quarter and Rs 1,499 per a year.

Edverse launches virtual classroom in metaverse

Edverse, an edtech company, launched the Edverse Meta Classroom. The company claims that the platform is the world's first virtual classroom designed to be used inside the metaverse. The Edverse Meta Classroom provides educators and learners with 3D visualisation and storytelling.

Twitter’s new grey tick

After the blue and gold badges, Twitter released grey checks for government and multilateral accounts and square affiliation badges for select businesses. The grey checkmark is only for accounts that represent a government institution or an official, or a multilateral organisation.

The official profile label is for commercial companies, including business partners, major brands, media outlets, and publishers.

The gold checkmark and square profile picture indicate that the account is an official business account while Twitter Blue is for business.

Xplore Lifestyle launches second respiratory training device

Medtech solutions provider Xplore Lifestyle launched its Airofit ACTIVE, a lighter version of its predecessor Airofit PRO at Rs 11,990 in India. The device is said to provide adjustable resistance levels to enable athletes to train in a flexible manner depending on their original breathing style and capacity. The device can also help them keep track of historical data.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G phone

The Infinix Zero Ultra 5G has been launched in India at Rs 29,999. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor.