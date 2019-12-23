Smart Tech
Tech Mahindra unveils AI centre at CET Bhubaneswar
Updated : December 23, 2019 05:57 PM IST
The Tech Mahindra facility aims to provide additional employment in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector for the state.
