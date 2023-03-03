Tech Mahindra to invest Rs 700 crore in products and platforms division in 2 years

According to company chief executive and managing director C P Gurnani, Tech Mahindra is already active in the products and platforms market as a result of its acquisition of Comviva, a telecom sector-focused offering, and other offerings that generate an average annual revenue run rate of $450 million.

Tech Mahindra announced on Friday that over the next two years, it will invest up to Rs 700 crore in the newly created business of products and platforms.

According to company chief executive and managing director C P Gurnani, the Mahindra group company is already active in the products and platforms market as a result of its acquisition of Comviva, a telecom sector-focused offering, and other offerings that generate an average annual revenue run rate of $450 million.

“In the next two-three years, we are aiming to take the revenue from products and platforms to $1 billion,” he told PTI in a virtual interaction in Pune after making the announcement about the new division at 'investor day'.

According to Gurnani, Comviva's team in Gurugram would invest between Rs 500 and Rs 700 crore in the new division over the following 2.5 years.

The Comviva team, which is present in Bhubaneswar and Bangalore as well, has been given the responsibility of overseeing the entire play for goods and platforms, he said.

He added that, in addition to telecom, Tech Mahindra's products and platforms currently cover other corporate business sectors, including banking, financial services, insurance, and other verticals. Comviva's standalone share of the $450 million pie will be around $200 million.

Company's president for corporate development Vivek Agarwal said the company will be leveraging on existing customers who will form the first of the clients for the products and platforms offerings, and also the embedded domain knowledge it has earned by working for customers.

He also said the products and platforms play will help expand the margins for the company, which has been aspiring to improve on profitability for some time now.

Gurnani said the investments are not very significant and will be made using its existing balance sheet strength, and added that the investments will be in technology, which will involve research and development tools and the creation of labs.

It will be getting people internally, and also hiring specialized talent with domain expertise from outside for the new division, he added.

The new division will also be working with other companies in the diversified Mahindra group, which can yield sector-specific solutions, Gurnani said.

Apart from the new products and platforms division, Gurnani also said the company is aiming to increase the overall revenue contribution from partnerships to the industry average of 40 per cent in a year's time from the present 30 percent.

It has created a road map for the same in coordination with its technology partners SAP, Amazon, Google and Microsoft, Gurnani said.

Tech Mahindra will also focus on co-creation with customers, he said, pointing out that it has agreed to create solutions with a Japanese customer which can help the broader auto industry worldwide as well.

It will also be working with other companies in the group on this aspect of co-creation, he added.

Speaking to investors earlier in the day, its chief financial officer Rohit Anand said the company will be focusing on organic growth, margin expansion and driving portfolio synergies in the future.

Its business head for Business Process Services Birendra Sen said generative artificial intelligence platforms like ChatGPT will not have a major impact on the business.

Tech Mahindra scrip settled at Rs 1,085.45, down 2.19 percent on BSE on Friday.

(With PTI Inputs)

