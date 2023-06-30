Tech Mahindra partners with Microsoft for generative AI-Powered Enterprise Knowledge Search

As per Tech Mahindra, by utilising generative AI, the search will ensure correct tagging and indexing of data, remove irrelevant content, de-duplicate information, and maintain the repository efficiently.

Tech Mahindra on Friday announced an integration with Microsoft to introduce a solution named generative AI-Powered Enterprise Knowledge Search. This offering is said to leverage generative AI for enterprise data accessibility and to provide a multi-modal, multi-channel search experience for organisations.

Tech Mahindra ’s generative AI-powered Enterprise Knowledge Search integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Azure Cognitive Search, and Azure Language understanding to help enterprises unleash knowledge accessibility in a unique way, which will eventually improve the knowledge quotient within organisations,” the company said in a statement.

The generative AI-Powered Enterprise Knowledge Search will reportedly introduce several AI-driven capabilities such as content summarisation, knowledge graph-led knowledge structuring, and a novel query interface.

Hasit Trivedi, CTO, Digital Technologies and Global Head, AI at Tech Mahindra, emphasised the significance of generative AI in transforming enterprise search. He stated, "The emergence of generative AI and its advanced capabilities have sparked a renewed interest among enterprises to reassess how they approach enterprise search. An average knowledge worker spends a significant amount of time searching for information, leading to lower productivity and organisational efficiency."

As per Tech Mahindra, by utilising generative AI , the search will ensure correct tagging and indexing of data, remove irrelevant content, de-duplicate information, and maintain the repository efficiently. The solution is also said to leverage advanced statistical analysis, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Large Language Model (LLM) technologies to enhance search accuracy and relevance.

“Users can also search for information from images, audio, videos, and other types of content in addition to documents. Further, an omnichannel experience is provided by being able to search across multiple channels, such as voice assistants or conversational AI platforms,” the company added.