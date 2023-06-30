CNBC TV18
Tech Mahindra partners with Microsoft for generative AI-Powered Enterprise Knowledge Search

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 8:27:16 PM IST (Published)

As per Tech Mahindra, by utilising generative AI, the search will ensure correct tagging and indexing of data, remove irrelevant content, de-duplicate information, and maintain the repository efficiently.

Tech Mahindra on Friday announced an integration with Microsoft to introduce a solution named generative AI-Powered Enterprise Knowledge Search. This offering is said to leverage generative AI for enterprise data accessibility and to provide a multi-modal, multi-channel search experience for organisations.

Tech Mahindra’s generative AI-powered Enterprise Knowledge Search integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Azure Cognitive Search, and Azure Language understanding to help enterprises unleash knowledge accessibility in a unique way, which will eventually improve the knowledge quotient within organisations,” the company said in a statement.
The generative AI-Powered Enterprise Knowledge Search will reportedly introduce several AI-driven capabilities such as content summarisation, knowledge graph-led knowledge structuring, and a novel query interface.
X