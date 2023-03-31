English
Tech Mahindra into strategic partnership with YIT Corp

Tech Mahindra into strategic partnership with YIT Corp

Tech Mahindra into strategic partnership with YIT Corp
By Jitesh Jha  Mar 31, 2023 12:00:12 PM IST (Published)

Tech Mahindra will work with YIT, the largest Finnish and a significant North European development and construction company, to modernise their enterprise IT architecture and system landscape to drive increased efficiencies across its value chain.

Tech Mahindra on Friday, March 31, 2023, announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with YIT Corporation to drive its business transformation. As per the partnership, Tech Mahindra will provide a significant part of YIT's IT services, harmonise and consolidate the current services to one dedicated supplier.

Further, Tech Mahindra will support YIT's business transformation journey by optimising business processes through automated IT operations.
Tech Mahindra in its release said, that it will work with YIT, the largest Finnish and a significant North European development and construction company, to modernise their enterprise IT architecture and system landscape to drive increased efficiencies across its value chain. The company will also run YIT's end-to-end IT operations with a focus on customer centricity and measurable business growth, delivering world-class customer experiences.
As part of the partnership, approximately 20 current YIT employees will be transferred to Tech Mahindra on May 1, 2023.
Tech Mahindra says that its partnership with YIT Corporation is in line Tech Mahindra's NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience', with a focus on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.
Shares of Tech Mahindra were trading 1.79 percent higher at Rs 1,100 per share at 11:40 am on NSE.
