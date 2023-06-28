Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani pay halves in FY23 to Rs 32 crore

Tech Mahindra’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) CP Gurnani saw his pay fall by 51 percent in FY23 to Rs 32 crore, primarily on account of the stock options exercised, according to the company’s annual report for FY23.

India’s fifth-largest IT services company Tech Mahindra’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) CP Gurnani saw his pay fall by 51 percent in FY23 to Rs 32 crore, primarily on account of the stock options exercised, according to the company’s annual report for FY23 released on June 26. Gurnani’s pay fell from Rs 63.4 crore the preceding year.

Of the Rs 32 crore, Rs 25 crore was on account of ESOPs exercised by Gurnani. He made Rs 2.7 crore as part of this salary and Rs 1.8 crore in commissions. Gurnani made 466.99 times the median remuneration of employees at the company, which stood at Rs 6,62,076.

Overall, the annual report said that employees were given an increase of 6 percent in their pay package (including those overseas). In the same time period, the remuneration of managerial personnel have decreased by 41 percent. But again, if the stock options exercised part is removed, then the managerial pay has not decreased.