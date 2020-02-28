Technology Tech giants including Google free to censor content under US Constitution, rules US court Updated : February 28, 2020 08:24 PM IST The US Constitution's First Amendment prohibits the government, but not private parties, from censoring free speech. Despite its two billion monthly users, Google-owned YouTube "remains a private forum, not a public forum subject to judicial scrutiny under the First Amendment," the court found. The appeals court's decision upheld an earlier lower court ruling. But PragerU vowed not to abandon its case.