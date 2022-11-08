Team Musk: Meet the 5 men who will run Twitter for now

By Pihu Yadav

Of this C-suite of Elon Musk’s handpicked ‘friends and confidants,’ only one, Sriram Krishnan, had worked in Twitter before. They are expected to kickstart the world's richest man's vision for Twitter and multiply the company's income.

After firing and un-firing several people across teams at Twitter, Elon Musk has reportedly put together a team of “friends and confidants” and has entrusted them with the job of implementing his vision for Twitter, according to BBC.

Although it is unclear how long this crew will be in charge of Twitter, for the time being, their duties include maintaining the business and increasing income. Here are all the Musk's men.

Jason Calacanis

Jason Calacanis is a long-time associate of Musk. A tech investor, his texts were among those that appeared in court documents released as part of Twitter’s lawsuit to force Musk to buy the company. According to the Washington Post, Calacanis pitched Musk’s ideas on how to change Twitter before the acquisition.

“In his private texts to Musk, Calacanis suggested that Twitter require employees return to the office for at least two days a week, which he said would reduce the workforce by 20 percent, through ‘voluntary departures.’ He also criticised Twitter’s premium features and proposed expanding verified badges to more users, the messages show,” Washington Post added.

Jared Birchall

Jared Birchall is a former Morgan Stanley wealth manager and helped set up the financing for Musk’s Twitter buyout. He also serves as Chief Executive of Neuralink, Musk’s brain interface tech startup and as a director of his tunnelling company, Boring Co. Birchall is Musk’s fixer, helping arrange the purchase and sale of his houses and the hiring of security guards, according to Bloomberg. He has been one of the individuals plotting on Twitter during the past few days.

Alex Spiro

Alex Spiro is a lawyer at the New York law firm Quinn Emanuel. He assisted Musk in winning a defamation action for remarks he made disparaging a cave diver with whom he got into an argument on Twitter regarding the rescue of a Thai boys soccer team years ago. He also helped Musk by backing out of his deal to buy the company earlier this year. Spiro helped lead the billionaire’s defence.

The Washington Post also reported that Spiro is now managing the legal, government relations, policy and marketing teams at Twitter, according to four people familiar with internal discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity. He was also involved in the layoff plan that went into effect in recent days.

David Sacks

David Sacks has worked with Musk since the early 2000s, when the two of them were a part of PayPal’s team. Sacks recently appeared in a Twitter company directory with an official Twitter email and the title, ‘staff software engineer,’ according to photos obtained by The Post.

Sriram Krishnan

Sriram Krishnan, a former Twitter employee, currently works for venture capital heavyweight Andreessen Horowitz, which invested $400 million in Musk’s Twitter acquisition. He has also worked in product development positions at Facebook and Snapchat. On Monday (November 7), Krishnan said he was helping Musk out at Twitter “temporarily.” It is unclear exactly what Krishnan is doing, but he is the only one in Musk’s team who has actually worked at Twitter before.