Business
TCS, Wipro in fray to manage Irdai's analytics project
Updated : November 03, 2019 05:42 PM IST
Four IT companies, including Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, are in the fray to manage and operate the Business Analytics Project (BAP) of insurance sector regulator Irdai.
As part of BAP, Irdai had introduced the concept of e-filing, doing away with manual filing and paper based records in its departments.
L&T InfoTech has been providing BAP services on a BOT (build, operate and transfer) model to Irdai since 2011. The contract is expiring this month.
