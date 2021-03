Building on Belief — this would be Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) new brand mantra. The company said on Tuesday that its new brand statement expressed the relationship with customers and its target of a transformation-led growth over the next decade.

Before this, the IT services company’s statement was 'Experience Certainty'.

TCS said the new brand statement reflected the company’s belief that it, along with its customers, can harness collective knowledge for innovation. "Every innovation and transformational journey begins with a belief that it will make the world better. We are partnering with our customers in realising that belief as well as their purpose. It is who we are as an organisation and reflects our bold ambition as we embark on our next decade of growth," Business Standard quoted Rajesh Gopinathan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, as saying.

The company said that 'Building on Belief', represented its core strengths like long-term approach that benefitted clients, innovation, sustainable and strategic view; and the ability to harness collective knowledge.

A report in TOI quoted TCS chief marketing officer Rajashree R as saying: "For decades, we have worked with our customers with a shared purpose — leveraging the power of innovation, knowledge and technology to transform businesses." Rajashree also said that the company will undertake a 360-degree integrated marketing campaign for the new programme.

She added that the company's new brand articulation and purpose statement paved the way for engaging with customers as their growth and transformation partners.

Brand Finance has ranked TCS among the top three IT services brands in the world. Besides, it has been adjudged the fastest growing company in the industry by brand value over the last decade (2010-2020).