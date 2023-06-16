TCS' $2 billion agreement with Transamerica ends earlier than planned

Both Transamerica and TCS have cited the current macro environment and respective business priorities behind the mutual termination of the deal. TCS had worked on this deal over a period of five-and-a-half years.
TCS and Transamerica have mutually decided to put an end to their multi-year administration agreement worth nearly $2 billion in revenue. At the time it was signed in January 2018, this was the largest deal TCS had bagged.
The IT major worked for Transamerica life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance and other employee benefit products.
Transamerica was supposed to rapidly enhance its digital capabilities, simplify the service of more tha 10 million policies into a single, integrated modern platform through the deal.
The companies will now work together to ensure a smooth transition of the administration of these products to a new servicing model, which is expected to take another 30 months.
First Published: Jun 16, 2023 9:08 AM IST
