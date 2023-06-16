CNBC TV18
TCS' $2 billion agreement with Transamerica ends earlier than planned
By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 16, 2023 9:14:19 AM IST (Updated)

Both Transamerica and TCS have cited the current macro environment and respective business priorities behind the mutual termination of the deal. TCS had worked on this deal over a period of five-and-a-half years.

TCS and Transamerica have mutually decided to put an end to their multi-year administration agreement worth nearly $2 billion in revenue. It was the largest agreement TCS had signed at the time of its announcement in January 2018.

The IT major worked for Transamerica life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance and other employee benefit products.
Transamerica was supposed to rapidly enhance its digital capabilities, simplify the service of more tha 10 million policies into a single, integrated modern platform through the deal.
