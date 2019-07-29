Information Technology
TCS to establish Enterprise Cloud Centres in India to offer customised solutions
Updated : July 29, 2019 06:06 PM IST
The company has Cloud data centres in 13 locations across the world, including in the US, the UK, Australia and Japan.
TCS to offer multi-cloud operations so that enterprises don't have to choose between private and public cloud.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more