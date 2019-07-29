TCS to establish Enterprise Cloud Centres in India to offer customised solutions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will soon set up Enterprise Cloud Centres in India to offer customised cloud solutions for enterprises in India, a senior executive of the company said.

TCS, which is working with CISCO and has also joined engineering teams for designing cloud infrastructure, already has such data centres in 13 locations across the world, including in the US, the UK, Australia and Japan.

"We have plans to bring this for enterprises in India soon," Venkat Babu, head of solutions for enterprise cloud platforms at TCS, said while speaking at the Cisco India Summit in Kochi on Monday.

"We currently have a platform-as-a-service offering called iON for SMBs, but we want to offer multi-cloud operations, so that enterprises don't have to choose between private and public cloud but can store data depending on the data," he added.

Babu said TCS would offer services to help customers manage how data should be divided between public and private cloud.

TCS offers this cloud technology stack in partnership with CISCO.