TCS ties up with Google Cloud to launch TCS Generative AI

With this, TCS will use Google Cloud's Generative AI tools to design and deploy custom-tailored business solutions for its clients. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended at Rs 3,297.95, up by Rs 76.20, or 2.37 percent on the BSE.

Software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday, May 22, said it has partnered with Google Cloud to launch its new offering, TCS Generative.

Under the partnership, TCS will leverage Google Cloud’s generative AI services, to design and deploy custom-tailored business solutions for its clients. This new offering is powered by Google Cloud's Generative AI tools – Vertex AI, Generative AI Application Builder, Model Garden, and TCS’ own solutions, as per an official statement.

The company is currently working with clients in multiple industries, to explore how generative AI can be used to deliver value in their specific business contexts, it said.

TCS will use its client-specific contextual knowledge, proven design thinking, and agile development processes to ideate solutions jointly with clients, rapidly prototype the most promising ideas and build full-fledged transformation solutions with enhanced time to value.

Building on its deep domain knowledge across multiple industry verticals and investments in research and innovation, the company has developed a large portfolio of AI-powered solutions and intellectual property in the areas of AIOps, Algo Retail™, smart manufacturing, digital twins and robotics.

These collaborative exercises will utilise TCS Pace Ports, the company’s co-innovation hubs located in New York, Pittsburg, Toronto, Amsterdam, and Tokyo, where clients can also engage with academic researchers and startup partners from TCS’ extended innovation ecosystem.

TCS has over 25,000 engineers certified on Google Cloud and over 50,000 associates trained in AI, with plans to earn 40,000 skill badges on Google Cloud Generative AI within the year, to support the anticipated demand for its new offering.

Krishnan Ramanujam, President of Enterprise Growth Group, TCS, said the launch partnership with Google Cloud on generative AI enables the company to rapidly create value for its customers. TCS is investing in assets, frameworks, and talent to harness the power of generative AI to enable growth and transformation for our customers.

Kevin Ichhpurani, Vice President of Global Partner Ecosystems and Channels, at Google Cloud, said TCS' expertise in business transformation and its commitment to train thousands of people on Google Cloud Generative AI will be important assets for businesses accelerating their generative AI adoption.