TCS ties up with Google Cloud to launch TCS Generative AI

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 22, 2023 5:15:37 PM IST (Published)

With this, TCS will use Google Cloud's Generative AI tools to design and deploy custom-tailored business solutions for its clients. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended at Rs 3,297.95, up by Rs 76.20, or 2.37 percent on the BSE.

Software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday, May 22, said it has partnered with Google Cloud to launch its new offering, TCS Generative.

Under the partnership, TCS will leverage Google Cloud’s generative AI services, to design and deploy custom-tailored business solutions for its clients. This new offering is powered by Google Cloud's Generative AI tools – Vertex AI, Generative AI Application Builder, Model Garden, and TCS’ own solutions, as per an official statement.
The company is currently working with clients in multiple industries, to explore how generative AI can be used to deliver value in their specific business contexts, it said.
