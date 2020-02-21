TCS lone Indian firm in top 20 companies to work for in US
Updated : February 21, 2020 04:36 PM IST
The list was made by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture.
Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to its anonymous Trust Index survey responses from more than 33,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organisations across the country.
According to the report, almost nine out of 10 (85 percent) had a very positive view about ways TCS contributes to the local communities where they work and live.