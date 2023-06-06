TCS rolls out its data exchange and marketplace platform Dexam on Google Cloud

The platform, offered as a Software-as-service (SaaS), breaks down cross-functional boundaries and enables controlled data exchange and improved data governance within and across enterprises.

Information Technology giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Tuesday, launched its data marketplace platform, TCS Dexam, on Google Cloud. The platform enables enterprises to democratise and monetise data across ecosystems.

How does the platform function?

TCS Dexam integrates with Google Cloud services, which makes it easy for businesses to access, and use the data they need in their applications and services. The platform leverages Google Cloud’s built-in security and compliance features, such as data encryption and access control, to ensure data is protected and used in accordance with industry regulations and best practices.

The platform, offered as a Software-as-service (SaaS), breaks down cross-functional boundaries and enables controlled data exchange and improved data governance within and across enterprises.

Furthermore, the cloud-agnostic platform provides a self-service, secure environment that uses standardised tools and technologies to facilitate data extraction, analytics, and visualisation to commercialise value via manageable contracts, TCS claims.

“TCS Dexam on Google Cloud generates measurable business benefits by enabling better decisions leveraging the power of data, strengthening innovation-led ecosystem partnerships, and building new revenue streams through data democratisation and monetisation,” says Nidhi Srivastava, Global Head, Google Business Unit, TCS.

The Mumbai-headquartered company further revealed that Rail Delivery Group is using TCS Dexam on Google Cloud to help create the UK Government’s Rail Data Marketplace. Furthermore, the solution can measure environmental characteristics, enabling the ecosystem to align with the UK's rail decarbonisation plan.

“Businesses are seeking tools that enable information to be easily combined from a variety of sources while meeting their stringent security and compliance needs. TCS Dexam on Google Cloud provides a flexible API platform to help enterprises design, secure, and scale data from numerous sources, creating powerful business insights that can improve revenue, operational efficiency, and more,” says Victor Morales, Vice President, Global System Integrators Partnerships, Google Cloud.

TCS adds that the new platform complements its other data and analytics solutions including TCS Daezmo, which is a data estate modernisation suite that ensures quicker time-to-revenue and lower risk for enterprises; and TCS Datom, which helps enterprises assess their data maturity and define a holistic data and analytics strategy.